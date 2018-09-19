Many thanks to everyone who made the 19th anniversary of the Peanut Butter Festival Queen Scholarship Contest a wonderful event.
First, thanks to J.M.Smucker (PA) Inc. for providing the queen with a $2,000 scholarship and a $1,000 scholarship for the runner-up. Thanks also to Jeff Snodgrass, manager of the local Smucker’s plant, for presenting the 2018 scholarship certificates.
The contest would not have been possible without the nine contestants. Thanks to the following young ladies for their participation: Jennie Dinger, Natalie Harmon, Tiffany Lamb, Allison Minich, Carly Over, Kaia Rearick, Emma Reddinger, Karlee Wells and Mackenzie Young. Congratulations to Queen Mackenzie and Runner-up Natalie.
On Sept. 4 at the Poise and Appearance and Interview portion of the contest, each contestant was presented with a “goodie bag” that held many lovely and useful items. J.M. Smucker provided a large bag that held gifts from Be Beautiful Salon, Charles Leach, Clarion County Community Bank, Cuts & Curls Hair Styling Salon, Debz Twisted Scizzors, Evermoores, First United National Bank, Hoak Insurance, Joan’s Creative Cuts, Joe’s Pizza, Lacy’s Country Cuts, Laura Neiswonger Thirty One, The Leader-Vindicator, PA Great Outdoors Visitor Center, S&T Bank, J.M. Smucker (PA) Inc., Subway, Valley Flowers and Gifts, and Village Pizza.
Thanks to essay judges Joyce Dietrich, Donna Snyder and Valery Sommers and the Interview, Poise and Appearance judges Megan Chase of Jefferson County Department of Aging, Sara Haines, a teacher in the Brookville School District and owner of Sara Haines Photography, and Shannon Wilson with Jefferson-Clarion Head Start.
I also want to thank Charles Leach, who served as M.C. for the crowning, Red Bank Mills for parade supplies, Carol Clemens, Wendy Wyant, Susan Rupert and Will Rupert for use of their vehicles in the parade, Diane Niccolai for help with the collection of gifts and the Civic Club members who helped with all stages of the contest.
Again, thanks to this year’s contestants. Without these young ladies there would have been no contest. The contest is open to all girls ages 16-19 living in the Redbank Valley School District. The contest offers a very nice financial benefit for young ladies planning to further their education. I urge family and friends to encourage girls in the eligible age bracket to enter the contest.
JUDY WILLIAMS
Chairperson,
New Bethlehem Civic Club PBF Queen
Scholarship Contest
