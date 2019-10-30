Thanks to everyone who supported the 2019 2nd Annual Cash Bash for the Redbank Valley Girls Softball and Girls Basketball boosters.
Special thanks to our $100 sponsors: Alcorn Funeral Home, Bell Plumbing/Heating, Ben Carrico DMD, AJ Blose Electric, Clarion County Community Bank, Carpet Barn, Creative Custom Cabinetry, Demans Inc., Chris and Maggie Edmonds, Falcon Settlement Inc., Gabriel’s, Harold Bowser Plumbing, Heeter Lumber, Hetricks Farm Supply, Hopper Corp., J&C Meats, Joan’s Creative Cuts, Joe’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant, Kabin Kreations, Clay Kennemuth, Klingensmith’s Drug Store, Kunselman Hauling, Law Offices of William Hager III, Leach Agency, Leatherwood Lather & Lodge Grooming, Lularoe with Tina Parker, Moose Lodge, MVS Security, Nolf Chrysler Dodge, Pat Merwin Reality, Pest Management, Redbank Chevrolet, Rest Assured, Rich and Sons, Rosebud, Shirey Overhead Doors, Snug Harbour, Southside Detailing, Spero Group LLC, The Brick House Bed and Breakfast, Yard’s Signs, Veronesi Auto Sales, VFW of New Bethlehem, Wills Contracting, and District Judge Jeffrey Miller.
And thank you to our Chinese Auction sponsors: Auto Parts Service, Be Beautiful Salon, Bish Chiropractic, Burger King, C&A Trees, Char-Val Candies, Chris and Maggie Edmonds, Clarion Printing, Cynthia Evans, The Jewelry Shop, Judi Huffman, J.M. Smucker, Leatherwood Lather & Lodge, Jack Milliron, Pittsburgh Pirates, RV Girls Softball Boosters, RV Girls Basketball Boosters, Redbank Valley School District, John and Barb Sayers, Tammy Starcher, Sweet Delights, Tom’s Riverside, Valley Flowers & Gifts, Village Pizza, Marcy Wile, and Zack’s (Blose Brothers).
Thank to our great cooks in the kitchen, Ron and Georgie Cyphert, and all their helpers. And of course thanks to Jeff “Zelmo” Miller for being the MC.
Thanks for supporting this event!
BARBARA SAYERS
On Behalf of the
Boosters and the
Coaches for Redbank Valley Girls Softball and Girls Basketball