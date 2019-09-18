I would like to thank everyone who participated in our Sligo Veterans’ Memorial Park program last Saturday. Sligo Mayor Jeremy Shumaker did the announcing of the program for us. Rachel Kindel gave a prayer and also a nice speech about what the park means to Sligo Borough and the veterans. County Commissioner Ted Tharan spoke for Clarion County with both commissioners Ed Heasley and Wayne Brosius also in attendance. Donna Oberlander, as a state representative, also spoke. Sen. Scott Hutchinson was also in attendance.
The Union High School band played several patriotic selections for us that were enjoyed by all. Madison Elder Coy sang a beautiful song for us.
The Rimersburg VFW Post 7132 and Rimersburg American Legion then raised the American flag and everyone said the Pledge of Allegiance. They then gave the rifle salute with the honor guard. The Union band then played taps and followed with the song, “America the Beautiful.”
Jeremy then closed the service and everyone was invited to the Sligo Presbyterian Church for a luncheon that was provided by them. Again, thank you for your generosity.
I again want to thank everyone for both participating and also those who attended. I especially want to thank the VFW Post 7132 for helping us so much being there Saturday, but also for helping us to raise money for our monument. Without them we would still be hunting for money. I also want to thank everyone who either gave us money or manual labor when needed. I also want to thank Nancy Shook, Brenda Kindel and Anna Marie Laughlin along with Jerry Shook and Connell Kindel for all their hard work to make this a reality. I hope everyone enjoys our new park.
CONNIE GRAHAM
Sligo