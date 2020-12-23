Each year as Thanksgiving approaches, I look forward to my Leader-Vindicator and the Sligo students who submit their recipes on how to cook a turkey. This year, I thought I was going to be disappointed, but alas, there it was on the last page.
These submissions from the students have provided years of enjoyment to me, my colleagues at work, my friends and family. I have collected over 20 years of recipes and have shared them at many Thanksgivings.
Thank you teachers, students and The Leader-Vindicator.
DOROTHY
HALBEISEN
Irvine, Calif.