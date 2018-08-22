Thank you to all who attended to help us celebrate the reopening and dedication of the Climax Tunnel at Mile 17 of the Redbank Valley Trails. We thank those who sponsored or provided assistance for the celebration including Pennsylvania Environmental Council, Allegheny Valley Land Trust, Francis J. Palo Inc., Senate Engineering Co., Barrett Busing, Clint Hetrick, the New Bethlehem Fire Dept., Marcus Gallic of the U.S. Army who sponsored the 5K, C-93 for the sound system and broadcast, TechReady Professionals for photos, Zack’s Restaurant, mobile Meadows Frozen Custard of Clarion, Industrial Heartland Trail Coalition, the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce for the ribbon cutting, our great local singers and the RVTA volunteers who cleared fallen trees along the trail at the last minute and installed benches, tables and historic markers at Climax in preparation for the celebration.
We thank the speakers for their great comments: John Stratiff of PAGO; Cindy Dunn, secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources; state Rep. Donna Oberlander; Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan; and the Rev. John Phillips for the prayer of dedication.
Among other comments, Cindy Dunn acknowledged that the Climax Tunnel was the first of the state’s top 10 priority gaps to be completed and recognized the work involved in completing the tunnel. John Straitiff commented on how popular the trail and its maps are and that businesses are already seeing the benefit and great potential of tourism for new and expanded businesses like bike shops and shuttle services, B&Bs, restaurants and more. Commissioner Ted Tharan reminded everyone of the history of the tunnel, the hard work that the original craftsman did when the tunnel was built in the 1870s and the importance of the tunnel’s restoration to the area and its economy.
RVTA tries to recognize the historic sites along the trail with historic markers, including the many industries that once existed. It was announced at the celebration that for preserving the tunnel and honoring its history, RVTA, AVLT, DCNR and Clarion County were just recently selected to receive a Community Initiative Award by the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office which will be awarded on Sept. 27 in Harrisburg. The Jefferson County History Center will also receive one of this year’s three new Community Initiative awards for its work with Scripture Rocks and local history.
RVTA’s next goals are to complete the quarter-mile in Fairmount City after the acid mine remediation work is done and to finish improving the remaining three miles of the nine-mile Sligo Spur to complete all 51 miles of the trail. The trail is privately owned and it is the public’s support, volunteer work and donations that allow our volunteers to improve and maintain the trail. That help is greatly appreciated.
To learn more about the trail and how you can help, please visit our website or plan a ride to visit the Redbank Valley Trails Association, Redbank Renaissance, Redbank Valley Historical Society and other area business displays in New Bethlehem Town Center on Arch Street during the Peanut Butter Festival Sept. 14-16.
For business opportunities, call (814) 275-1718 or plan to attend the next quarterly Towns & Trails Regional meeting in Brookville on Oct. 18. That program is an effort to connect the trail with local towns and businesses. More information is available on the Redbank Valley Trails and Redbank Renaissance websites. Thanks for your support!
SANDY MATEER
President, Redbank
Valley Trails Association and Redbank
Renaissance Inc.
