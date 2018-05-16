On Saturday, May 12, members from local fire departments completed the 140-hour Essentials of Firefighting class. The class consists of four different modules: Introduction to the Fire Service, Fire Ground Support, Exterior Firefighter and Interior Firefighter, and ends with a structure burn session. The 20-plus students also had to have prerequisite classes in Hazardous Materials First Responder Awareness, National Incident Management Systems and Introduction to the Incident Command, all of which required an additional 44 hours of classroom training.
Members from New Bethlehem Fire Co., Distant Area VFD, Hawthorn Area VFD, Rimersburg Hose Co., Callensburg-Licking Township VFD, Knox VFD and Sugarcreek Township VFD successfully completed the class which they started in January.
The Clarion County Commissioners and Butler County Community College entered into a firefighter educational agreement to conduct classes for no cost to the local volunteer departments. We would like to thank both the Clarion County Commissioners and the Clarion County Fire Association for paying for this agreement. This saved the local fire companies around $3,000.
We would also like to thank Hawthorn QRS, DuBois VFD and Sandy Township VFD who were all important parts to the live burn session that was held at the DuBois fire training center. We would also like to thank the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy instructors who conducted the burn session.
Finally, a special thanks to Kevin McIlwain, Edwin Graham and Tim Kopicko who were our instructors for the class. The knowledge and practical experience they provided to the class were essential to the students.
ED GOTH
Fire & EMS Specialist
New Bethlehem Fire Co.
