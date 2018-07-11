The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the following sponsors who make this show happen every year: VFW Servicemen’s Club, Nolf Chrysler Dodge, Robertson Car Wash, Char-Val Candies, American Legion Post 354, Shirey Overhead Doors, John and Shirley Milliren, Clarion County Community Bank, TechReady Professionals, Kline Signs, Evans Watercare, Hoak Insurance, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, Heeter Lumber, New Bethlehem Eagles 1860, Barry and Connie Snyder, Drummond Animal Hospital, J&J Snyder Inc., Hager Law Offices, Redbank Chevrolet, Veronesi Auto Sales, Village Pizza, Newbie Wheel Alignment, The Jewelry Shop, Desperados Bar, Stephen J. Jaworski DMD, Hetricks Farm Supply, Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, Valley Flowers & Gifts, Klingensmith’s Drug Store, Bradigan’s Inc., First United National Bank, Spero Group, Knox Auto Supply, Karen’s Kettle Korn, Full Moon Studio, Creative Custom Cabinetry, Rest Assured, New Bethlehem Masonic Lodge, Joan’s Creative Cuts, New Bethlehem Burial Service, American Legion Auxiliary and Be Beautiful Salon.
We would also like to thank the Reichard Family for the use of Gumtown Park, the Shirey Family for the use of the launch site, and the Distant Volunteer Fire Company for making it a safe show.
We look forward to lighting up the skies once again next year with the help of our sponsors and our annual golf outing.
The winner of the sponsorship office party donated by Subway was Barry and Connie Snyder.
TIMOTHY MURRAY
Fireworks Chairman
Redbank Valley
Chamber of Commerce
