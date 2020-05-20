The Agenda once again rears its ugly head and consumes much of what we call freedom, liberty and our basic right to pursue happiness.
Government entities — local, state and federal — all have implemented various draconian decrees that aim to control us into obeying their directives to the point of destitution. Combined, they have forced many to succumb to becoming “wards of the state” in one fashion or another. Together, they force compliance by threat, intimidation and fear. Fear being the overwhelming methodology employed, used as an endless parade of government officials stating “facts,” “stats” and other ridiculous pronouncements. Woven as one singular unifying thread, all meant to force us, “We the People,” to do their bidding. And in so doing, we have become undone as a nation, and even worse, we are “lesser class” than they.
This does not have to be the new normal! We can stand as a nation united, not in our fear, but in our courage! Time to stand up and be counted. Time to tear off the mask of fear and replace it with the joy of being whom we were born to be, free people in a free land!
Do not go “quietly into the night” but stand up. Tell those who peddle propaganda and bad science that you will not take it anymore. You refuse to bow to their wicked decrees and will never allow your loved ones — your children, your elderly parents, your neighbors and friends — to be controlled one single day longer.
See for yourself how “The Agenda” only garners benefits for one group of people, one group alone, the government officials and those who align themselves with them. They alone are the people who never see any real repercussions for what they force us to endure. They alone gain power in direct proportion to us losing our God-given freedoms!
How sad if we allow this to propagate beyond the ability to recover.
Has anyone noticed the farce this has become? Reporters immediately remove their masks after press briefings, shake each others’ hands and mingle. Doctors using inexpensive regiments of known drugs being banished, isolated and defined access for their patients. Our Health Secretary, Rachel Levine, is now nationally famous for moving her mother out of her nursing home while simultaneously forcing COVID-19 patients back in to put all at risk! Governor Wolf was complicit and signed the decree without remorse or concern.
The Agenda thrives in the dark and only works when “We the People” refuse to stand and be counted. Time to scream from the rooftops, “We shall submit no longer!”
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township