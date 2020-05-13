As we (in most instances) walk blindly into “The Agenda” being thrust upon us, it is most important to know from whence we came. Our great nation was born from the fires burning within a ragtag batch of souls unafraid to take a valiant stand against tyranny. No matter the costs. No matter the duration of the struggle.
Today, as progeny of those great souls, we too must take that same stand against the tyrants of today. And, in doing so, it is likewise important to not allow this to turn hot and explode into rampant violence in the streets.
We have been given the tools to effectuate the return to freedom so many of us crave. Know your rights! Rights bestowed upon us by our Creator. Rights won by our heroes of old: Sam Adams, John Hancock, Thomas Jefferson, along with many others. They risked everything of matter: homes, fortunes and even life itself.
As a people, we need only follow their example. Yet, we have a much easier road than they did, for we can use the Law of the Land. By demanding that our elected officials adhere to 18 US Code 241 and 18 US Code 242, which clearly state that (any) conspiracy against our rights and any deprivation of rights under the color of law, are punishable offenses.
In short: Any law enforcement officer, government or elected official who denies one of more of your God given rights — clearly listed in the Bill of Rights — is guilty of a punishable crime. They become liable both corporately and individually, and there is a prescribed “heavy price” to be paid for enforcing such wicked actions.
Having any group of people being determined as “non-essential” when all they are doing is providing a service to those around them, while simply feeding their families, is a wicked misuse of power. It most certainly propagates “The Agenda” that so many mini-tyrants crave, and so blatantly takes away your God given rights. That prescribed “heavy price” must be employed to mitigate their actions. To be clear, I am not a lawyer and am not giving legal counsel. But, in my humble opinion, these laws are on the books for such a time as this.
It is well past time to end this propagated madness and stand tall as the Americans we were all born to be!
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township