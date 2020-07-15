I put pen to paper on this glorious Fourth of July, a date that sends great pride through the ripples of time for any true American. The founders of America’s original 13 Colonies risked all they had to gift us with this great nation. From their exploits, this nation became like no other ever created upon God’s green earth. We are an ongoing experiment in the simple fact that the government is to answer to us, “We The People.”
They work for us!
Never before had such a profound improvement at the societal level been conceived, let alone implemented, and, even more so, on such a grand scale as during the birth of a blessed new nation on the very fringe of the earth’s vast frontier.
From that original Declaration of Independence, we have come far. Basic freedoms allow for so many innovations that have changed the course of humanity in wondrous ways: medicines, crop production techniques, flying machines, men on the moon, cars that drive themselves and so many more improvements for our daily lives. All because the citizens of the USA are encouraged to freely pursue their dreams while being allowed to directly benefit from those very same efforts.
We need to cherish this gift, nurture this ongoing experiment, by encouraging the generations that follow us to embrace their own dreams, their own choices of pathways into an unknowable future that is still stupendously open to unlimited possibilities. I have great hope in tomorrow’s world. I have no fear of tomorrow because of the younger people I know, who will lead us all into a better future. I wholeheartedly believe this for a fact — that which is over the very next horizon will be a whole new level of wow! Collectively we’ll exclaim, “How did our children ever dream such dreams! Let alone figure out how to actually bring them to fruition?”
No matter how far, or treacherous the journey, or the difficult task, we must embolden the youth amongst us to achieve like never before. Please notice that they too burn brightly with the American spirit. It will be their dreams and visions that will keep the families of freedom alive for America’s following generations. So that they too shall enjoy limitless possibilities, all while the entire world is amazed.
Yes! The best is yet to be! Together we must never permit this elegant truth called America to be trampled down and stolen from us. It is our obligation and sacred duty to make sure that we are not just a “noble idea.” But, that America remains a divine truth for all of the world to continue to marvel at, a truth to use us as an example of how to overcome any and all odds, a truth for those valiant and brave souls amongst us to maintain as the “light upon the hill” for all peoples of the earth.
The world needs hope, America is that good and noble hope.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township