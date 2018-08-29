How short our memories are! Republicans seem to think it is outrageous that the Mueller investigation is still going on and the reality is that he has only been investigating Mr. Trump for a little over 15 months. (And let’s not forget, Mr. Trump brought this on by firing FBI Director James Comey.)
President Bill Clinton was investigated for impropriety in a land deal. (Remember White Water?) That investigation morphed into a protracted examination of everything President Clinton and Hilary Clinton ever were involved in and made infamous the name Monica Lewinsky; upon which the Republican Party decided to hammer on because of a lie in a deposition President Clinton made. The investigation that started with a land deal and ended with an intern consumed the nation for four years.
The current president can’t bring himself to tell the truth about the most innocuous things, such as the size of the audience at his inauguration. He has refused to make public his tax returns, when all presidents have disclosed that information for the last 40 years. Could it be Mr. Trump doesn’t count his assets in dollars but in rubles? After all, not until after his presidency has Mr. Trump been able to secure loans from American banks.
Since Mr. Trump has taken office he has rolled back policies and standards that were put in place to protect the environment and our National Parks. He has gutted the Affordable Care Act, called into question the agencies that provide the security and protect the integrity of our country such as the FBI, CIA and other intelligence agencies; cut taxes for the rich and profited by his actions. He has consistently called the press and news media “fake news” to the point that the audiences at his rallies place the reporters covering the president in jeopardy. He has called into question the validity of the right to vote, identified people of color as less desirable as immigrants, and uses current tragedies to further his agenda.
For the past five weeks there has been an ongoing investigation of a young woman, Mollie Tibbets, who had disappeared while on a run in the small Iowan community of Brooklyn. Her body was later discovered in a shallow grave not far off the road she was running on and an illegal immigrant is in custody for her murder. Mr. Trump and his base are using this incident as a justification for “building the wall.” Not being a person who uses Twitter or Facebook, I have only the reports from the news of how this information led to the feeding frenzy on the media. Finally a cousin of the deceased posted that the family would not use their personal loss to defend or promote the president’s propaganda.
This president seems to tap into our worst fears and proclivities to justify his assault on our values and beliefs and he has repeatedly advocated for himself more power and more oversight than the constitution and past practices would have ever dreamed of.
When has any president, Democrat or Republican, placed family members as White House advisers to such a degree as this White House has? Two sons, a daughter and a son-in-law have all occupied positions in the White House and are considered as close advisers.
To quote Mr. Shick in The Leader-Vindicator of June 27, “Beware! These people (meaning the Democrats) are out to destroy our country, make it a socialist (communist) USA, and get a dictator.”
Here is a list of characteristics that qualify one as a potential dictator:
• You’re a narcissist who puts his name on buildings.
• You appoint family members to positions of power.
• You hold political rallies before crowds of adoring followers.
• You hate the press and use your own propaganda outlet.
• You use your office for personal financial gain.
• You align with other dictators and strongmen.
• You scapegoat minorities as the cause of the country’s problems.
• You lie so frequently people can’t tell what the truth is anymore.
• You hold military parades with missiles and tanks and fighter jets (President Trump recently canceled his plans for this).
• You wear an unearned military costume with plenty of braid, stars and medals.
Does any of this sound familiar? Yes, Mr. Shick we ought to pray that we survive as a country during Mr. Trump’s term as president and not evolve into a dictatorship.
Anne Callenburg, New Bethlehem
