Purim and the Book of Esther. Feb. 25-26 is “Purim” when Esther saved Jews from certain death.
My book on Esther has been on hold my whole life!
Esther Culbertson of Rimersburg is my Esther. She witnessed a U.S. Army soldier in uniform get beaten to death on a Friday or Saturday night on the First Seneca Bank steps of Rimersburg. The young man was fresh back from Vietnam. A pickup truck pulled up and out jumped six men from the cab and the bed and beat him to death with baseball bats and 2x4’s. The local cop, Mose Hutchinson, said it never happened and John Corsini told Mum that the man had been taken and put on a Greyhound bus for Pittsburgh. On another occasion, Mose came to our farm outside of Rimersburg and told Mum that Dad had better watch out, or the next time he came calling, when he left, Mum would be crying.
On the day Esther told Mum about the murder of the soldier on the bank steps right across from Dad’s business, Ben-Tronics, I was working in the back of the store when Esther came in hysterically sobbing. I heard her tell Mum of the horrible crime she had witnessed, and Mum tried to console her. She told Esther she would look into it. Mum saw me hiding behind a big TV box and told me in no uncertain terms that I must never repeat what I had heard, or they would kill us! I believed her.
It was only last year, while walking to Moore’s for therapy that I would see those bank steps and recall the horror blocked away in my brain. I had occasionally glimpsed at it, but that was one Freudian onion I had subconsciously refused to peel to get to the source of original pain. I had decided that Albert Ellis’ “Rational Emotive Behavioral Therapy” was more valuable, a cognitive therapy that said, “Here’s where you are at, you can go back and peel the onion if you want, but here’s where you are at, what are you now going to do about it, from this moment on, moving forward.”
I see our country now, needing the same “moving on” therapy, as the hatred for anyone not of Northern European ancestry has crippled this nation, much like the death of a Black soldier murdered across the street from Dad’s business, as he came back from Vietnam, crippled me emotionally. I realize I was weak, or I could have dealt with this many moons ago, but I am who I am and my way of dealing with it was to detest authority and take it on. The recent attack on the “House of the People” was such an act. Now comes a time for healing, to live and let live, to stop the hatred of man vs. man.
I am 67 years old now, I was probably 14 or so when that young man was murdered. I am no longer afraid of the “White Supremacist” who rule our country. Let them do as they have always done, run in packs like the men in that truck, attacking like white hyenas their victim, and as hyenas do, not facing their victim face to face as a man should another man, but instead having the advantage of the pack, attacking the hindquarters of the animal they are going to devour. The animal hyena does so in broad daylight, as a survival tactic. The White Hyena does so in the darkness of night, as a cowardly way of saying, “I don’t know if I can compete with this kind, therefore I must remove it to maintain cowardly superiority.”
This is where we stand as a nation, the White Hyena Donald Trump and those in Congress who are his cowardly pack. I have had enough, it’s time to make the “White Supremacist” a disenfranchised minority.
White Supremacist, I am here. Don’t attack my family, you cowards, I will take you on, win lose or draw, but at least I’ll die a man.
JACK PAULDEN, Rimersburg