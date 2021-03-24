Joe Biden rescinded the immigration agreements Trump had negotiated with Mexico and Central America. He needs to explain why, and he needs to be held accountable.
Slow Joe now denies that he made any statements while campaigning that would entice illegal aliens to cross the border. Even George Stephanopolous called him out during an interview this week on his lies. Joe made a promise that he did not realize he would be forced to fulfill. The Socialist Democrats couldn’t care less for the alien children who are getting sexually assaulted, abused or killed, any more than they care for the 3,500 unborn children who are aborted each day in America.
The Socialist Democrats look at the people as mere numbers to hopefully add to their population of freeloaders, illegals and public sector union members who are not opposed to the redistribution of “other people’s” wealth. After all, that is what “socialism” is all about, isn’t it? In the process, the Biden administration is not just breaking all the laws, they are endangering Americans by disregarding the fact that many of the aliens test positive with COVID, as well as every type of lowlife criminal including people on the terrorist watch list that are entering our country.
The U.S. national debt is overwhelming and unsustainable. We are $28.1 trillion in debt, with a debt to GDP ratio of 128.83 percent. This is crazy! Any nation that allows itself to get in this financial situation cannot and will not survive! So explain how we can support thousands of new “dependents” who illegally cross our border weekly? The elected custodians of our government, both parties, must be held responsible, and forced to do what they are elected to do, which is keep our financial house in order, and our nation safe from predators. This nation has become dysfunctional at the hands of 535 people in Washington, D.C., and it is time that pressure is brought to bear.
The border situation would not be hard to alleviate, and eventually it will be inevitable if we are to survive. The Biden administration must re-implement the agreements that Trump had negotiated with Central America and Mexico. We must roll up the “Welcome” mat and strictly enforce the immigration laws. No matter what the extreme left wants, the border wall must be completed. There is not one legitimate reason to hold up construction to complete the border wall, it has already been completely financed by the Trump administration.
Know this! China wants to achieve global dominance, and if we continue down this road of disarray and incompetence mapped out by the Socialist Democrats, we will fall into the hands of the Chinese in a matter of months, not years!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora