In AA they say, “Find a higher power of your own understanding.” The creator of the movie, “La Fille de Dieu (The Brand New Testament)” had done just that, as now must we all.
Much like abstract art, it means more to them than the rest of us, but perhaps the lesson is, let go of tribal instincts, much like Jesus had to, to save the whole world, not just a chosen few. We must not let Jesus fail, as we cannot imagine what they would be like, without him — Oh, the horror, of Christians without a Christ. It must not occur, or brutality will run rampant.
We can change it. When Hillary said, “The Deplorables,” she needed to be more specific. Any who support bullies, are deplorable.
In “La Fille de Dieu,” the daughter of God, unlike Trump, can walk on water when the pond’s not frozen in this person’s understanding of god of their own understanding. Who could know! The daughter of God and her mother, what an amazing change it would bring from the lesser male-driven Catholic Church and its devouring Boy Scout mentality. Oh the horror, the horror, when men let child rapists run amok, pay them 10 cents on the dollar and do nothing, thinking they are men of a god — surely not a god that even the most abstract among us would conjure up as a reality.
We must now again become again Protestants, and protest the Catholic Church. We must! We must set an example for the whole world to follow. We must no longer tolerate the bully, we must rid ourselves of “The Deplorables!” The Vatican has high walls, we must send them all there, including Trump, let their gods sort them out!
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg