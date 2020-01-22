The House of Representatives has moved the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate, and all of the sham grandeur ensued. It was the duty of the House of Representatives to first research, then prepare the case, tie up the loose ends, and pass it on to the Senate for judgement. It appears the House was extraordinarily inept in that attempt, and it is not the responsibility of the Senate to tidy up their mess.
There is little uncertainty that President Trump will be acquitted, the charge of “high crimes and misdemeanors” has no merit. Trump’s defense team is quite notable, among them, Alan Derschowitz, who may be considered “The Godfather of The Constitution,” signed on because of his unwavering commitment to the “rule of law” and the U.S. Constitution. This speaks volumes!
All 100 senators attested to an oath in front of Chief Justice Roberts to be impartial jurors during the impeachment procedure. Are you kidding me! The oath in which they have taken means nothing, some will be setting in judgement with preconceived notions, and no amount of testimony will change many, if any minds. Once again, Lady Justice will be brutalized.
The problem is that 100 senators and 435 representatives can look at the same exact situation, with the same set of facts, and come up with diametrically opposing conclusions. When the division is straight down party lines, that is a colossal problem! Lawmakers are much less than truthful about their oath to the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. The Framers would be disheartened by the lack of candor and honor.
The Democrats may have inadvertently blessed the Republicans with a gift of assuring the re-election of Donald Trump when they attempted to unjustly impeach him. Driven by reckless obsession, the impeachment procedure was borne as a last-gasp measure to stop Trump, and it was poorly executed. Lacking in the impeachment is any violation of the Constitution, any statute, or court order, and it certainly does not rise to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Democrats may be willing to go through this dog and pony show hoping to unseat several vulnerable Republican senators in the next election. If the Democrats can flip four or five seats in the Senate, that will give them the majority in both the House and the Senate in 2021, though not likely. The Republican-majority Senate is in the driver’s seat, and the honorable way to escape this unscathed is with a “motion for dismissal,” and have 51 or more senators vote in favor of acquittal, and close this circus down!
The impeachment will leave an indelible mark on the Trump Presidency, but history will show that the procedure was unsubstantiated.
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora