Ungodly people elected to government positions bring false and destructive doctrines into our government and society. One of the worst destructive doctrines is Critical Race Theory (CRT) falsely claiming all whites are racist and therefore oppressive. White oppression is labeled “White Supremacy.”
The radical left Democratic Party borrowed this CRT doctrine from communism. Karl Marx, the father of communism (also known as Critical Theory), postulated that oppression of people was caused by class conflict where an imbalance of power existed between capitalists and workers. Marx’s remedy was revolution. Communism has failed miserably. The Democratic Party has resurrected this false communist theory to justify their socialistic agenda. Democrats merely substituted the word “race” for “class” and renamed it Critical Race Theory. The oppressors are now whites rather than capitalists. The oppressed people are now militant blacks, feminists, homosexuals, transgenders, illegal aliens, college and government employees, and the “poor” rather than workers. The tactics of violence, intimidation and criminal arrest are deemed justified to eliminate white oppression. Their remedy is Democratic takeover of government in order to ram socialism to We the People rather than Marxist revolution.
CRT is now being used as an offensive political weapon to force a majority of people to accept socialism. Their tactics create fear in people forcing them into acceptance. Successful? Yes. As examples, it forced the Supreme Court to refuse to hear election fraud cases by threats to pack the Court. It forced multi-state businesses to accept the Democratic mask mandate in Republican states that have no mask mandate by threats of economic boycott. It forced the jury in the George Floyd case to render a verdict of guilty against a white cop by rioting during the trial as a threat to burn jury members’ homes or harm their family if they gave a not guilty verdict.
The Democratic Party has now become a “Demonic Party” by condoning violence and using communist doctrines to increase their political power. Stand up against these ruthless tactics and refuse to accept communist socialism.
William R. Strong
Oil City