After these socialists told you what they were going to do if they got elected, you voted for these criminals anyway. You played right into the Devil’s plan to destroy our great country.
Joe Biden and his boy Hunter are both owned by China. Also, Stilwell slept with a Chinese spy and he’s on the Foreign Intelligence Committee, so how many government secrets did he leak to this spy? Braindead Pelosi said she saw nothing wrong with that. Really! All Pelosi and Schumer want to do is impeach President Trump. That went on for four years at a high cost and now they want to go another year. They did nothing to help the taxpayers. She and Chucky have a large vocabulary. One word: Impeach.
By the way, these anti-American “Demon-crats” blame Trump for the riot at the Capitol, but they never mention that Antifa was paid to be there to cause trouble to make President Trump look bad.
Pelosi and Schumer should be fired for doing nothing. She has 39 years and Chucky has almost 30 in office. Cheating, lying and corruption at its best. A disgrace to our country.
According to Judicial Watch, Joe Biden and Obama’s chief of staff unmasked General Flynn to help target President Trump and his associates. A new story by Judicial Watch shows there were $1.8 million excess or ghost voters in 353 counties across 29 states. Gov. Wolf can be proud of rigging the election for Biden.
If you get a chance, watch the movie “Obamagate” about FBI and Russians colluding. Watch it on YouTube.
Kirstie Alley is one of the Hollywood elite to come out and criticize Amazon, Twitter and Big Tech companies for shutting down conservative opinions. Thanks Alley, you are one of a kind.
Here’s a good one: Georgetown University picked Peter Strzok to teach there. There’s another anti-Trump liberal college.
Did everyone have a nice Christmas? I hope so. These anti-Christianity people want nothing to do with God or Jesus.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg