A haze, more like nature’s fog, hangs over the land of humans. Deceptive, in that nature, although wary of the comings and goings of hordes of consumers, sends furtive beacons of hope throughout the diminishing land. Wild flowers in high mountains reseed and flourish year after year, sending beauty into our world.
Our home, the earth, is being destroyed. We humans have lost touch with our home. We humans are habitual. We love anything plastic, engines that burn toxins in the air, noise makers that disrupt wildlife, and chemicals that poison the earth’s soil. Many good intentioned folks fight the good fight as defenders of our planet. Most, however, rape, plunder and poison our land and water.
The Pennsylvania Constitution tells us that “The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment. Pennsylvania’s public natural resources are the common property of all the people, including generations yet to come. As trustee of these resources, the Commonwealth shall conserve and maintain them for the benefit of all the people.”
And leaders at the national level suggest a green new deal to mobilize commitment toward a healthy planet. Republicans deem it radical, but is it?
Is this nation and most of the world undereducated and unwilling to learn to change? Or will more of us, like those wild flowers in high mountains, become beacons of hope?
ROBERT DULL
Brookville