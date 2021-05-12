When the media fails in its singular duty of telling the truth, if fails us all. A prime example is the immortal line, “the emperor has no clothes.”
And, at this point in time, the media has failed us miserably. Lies stacked upon lies, and half-truths skewered in such a way as to point the entire narrative toward a certain destination, an objective devoid of truth of any kind. When conservatives are in power, the media trash talks them without end and without remorse. When the liberals are in charge — being their kindred spirits — they look the other way at how wicked the results of their actions are. They cover for them. They perform verbal acrobatics to hinder any semblance of the confusion, the lies, the ineffectiveness of their policies along with the utter devastation those policies create all across this great land.
America weeps at the chaos and accompanying heartache going on at our southern border! Children turned over to notorious coyotes and then tossed over the wall like chaff into the wind. Left to fend for their very survival. Praying for rescue. This is not just a sad state of affairs; it is by observational fact, wicked to the core.
How any group of people can justify this descent into chaos must be looking to gain some type of tremendous plunder, or they are so inept at their primary job description — protect the American people — that their actions could only be described as criminal negligence to the Nth degree.
Seems anywhere that ultra liberal policies advance it brings only sorrows.
But yet, our media affords them cover and even encourages the carnage by giving talking points that somehow warp the equation to an outcome where two plus two equals cumquat! Of how far they’ve fallen!
I do sincerely hope that we, as a nation, will have the clarity of mind to see that we are being manipulated to such a degree that these lies and manipulations become flamingly obvious even to the most obtuse amongst us. Once the majority of the population has the inherent epiphany that we are being fed non-stop propaganda, the reaction will be visceral.
At which time the general population will plainly see that “the emperor has no clothes” and that this naked endless parade of lies, spewed upon us via endless diatribes of joyless rhetoric, poisons us all.
Then, and only then, will we take back this sacred gift called America, and at that time, we shall be free once more.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township