Wake up! We have all experienced this more than once. Yet, in this day and age too many of our neighbors, friends and relatives remain asleep to the world around us. They fail to realize that we are being systematically lied to and manipulated by many groups and factions that are counting on us not to pay attention to their nefarious dealings and their corrupt agendas. Well, it is time to embrace a “ Great Awakening” as a whole. Time to wake up and see who is trying whole-heartedly to force their agenda upon us while we all slumber and go about our day-to-day lives. Prime examples of how we are being lied to by agenda driven extremists is exemplified by the rioters demanding equality for only those who adhere to their Marxist doctrine while excluding everyone else. That is not inclusion. It is tyranny by the few over the many. Our mainstream news sources continue their daily barrage of propaganda that is often (not so subtly) delivered by innuendo and subterfuge. How they flash their headlines often betrays the very essence of the story that follows. It is so hard to find excellent reporting these days that one has to dig through a mountain of manure to find a single nugget of truth.
Truth is what we really yearn for as human beings. Truth is biblical in nature, for we all instinctively know that “the Truth shall make you free.” When we aren’t being fed truth, it grates against the very deepest recesses of our souls. Instinctively we know that we must wake up and grasp exactly who it is that is lying to us. And, every bit as importantly, to detect exactly what their true motivations really are.
Well at this stage it is easy to see that vast resources are being poured into our ongoing presidential election. Massive amounts of money and effort to obtain a singular goal, to unseat the current resident of the White House while regaining control for those who have an insatiable lust for power with nefarious designs on how best to continue the looting and pillaging of America’s resources. These enemies of the people, both foreign and domestic, are systematically embedded within many institutions. Corruption on such a grand scale, from global banking syndicates to international human trafficking, they thrive in the dark while we sleepwalk through life. As we eke out a living, they commit heinous acts of pure evil. What a despicable and lost batch of souls they are! Together we must awaken, grasp exactly how evil their intentions are and shine the light of truth upon them. Or, as per their ongoing plan, we shall find ourselves enslaved to their desires. Then it will be too late to fight back since they will have complete and total control of all aspects of government, military, education, law enforcement, religion and even life itself. What the “manipulators of truth” absolutely fear is that the real truth will go mainstream, thus allowing us, the American people, to destroy them all. It is well past time that we rip their tyrannical claws out. As Americans we instinctively know better than to allow them to take one more inch of ground.
Night is over. Once again a new dawn proclaims our well-earned freedoms. The “Great Awakening” of truth is upon us and it is time to slumber no more.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township