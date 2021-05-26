“Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in the world. But, the Marines don’t have that problem.”
— President Ronald Reagan
I might be bold enough to add the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the newly minted Space Force, along with the Coast Guard and all other frontline warriors (who shall forever remain unknown) to the Marines who President Reagan used as a rousing example of those brave souls who make a difference.
As this Memorial Day is upon us, it is important to note that many valiant patriots fought for us to be able to stand here today as a free nation. One prime example is Captain Jeremiah Zachariah Brown who led a suicide charge against Fort Crater in the Civil War. And, instead of being destroyed, he had the audacity to take the fort and present it as captured territory to his commanding officer! He is buried in Squirrel Hill Cemetery. He righteously earned the Medal of Honor for bravery above and beyond the call of duty.
So many of our nation’s finest men and women have performed feats too hard to comprehend or imagine. Many without any type of accolade or medal pinned upon their chests. They simply did it because it was the right thing to do. Without hesitation, they manned the barricades, pushed back and then crushed the evil confronting them, all while giving relief to those being persecuted by wicked tyrants.
My father, Private James Parks Gourley, being a very young man at the time, earned two Purple Hearts. First during his introduction to the front lines in France just inland from Utah Beach, his second was earned attacking a German artillery position for Patton’s Army during the Battle of the Bulge. He would have been the very first to say, we were simply doing our job. I knew real heroes over there. They were extraordinary men. Performing far above and beyond what they were trained to do. Regardless of Dad’s humbleness for his role during World War II, Dad will always be the greatest hero I have ever known.
During this Memorial Day weekend, please take the time to thank those around us — the men and women of our current crop of valiant warriors — they too do extraordinary things on a daily basis. Most of which go unnoticed. They should be lifted up and used as examples for every American. We should choose to honor them for how they exemplify selflessness, and how brave a soul can be when it comes to preserving our nation’s liberties and freedoms. No matter what branch of military they serve within, they are today’s heroes, and it is our honor to have them in our midst. And, should you find yourself walking within the hallowed grounds of a cemetery — either far or near — please take a reverent pause when you pass by those tombstones with the brass plaque and small American flag fluttering in the wind. For that silent grave marker perfectly declares: I too was brave! Please remember me.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township