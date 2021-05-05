Pennsylvania’s beloved country roads, a common subject of country music, have been a dumping site since at least 1995 for conventional oil and gas well drilling fluids. And now there is fracking fluid to worry about.
We pay to properly dispose of our garbage, but not the fossil fuel industry. They pay politicians to do their dirty work for them, since Pennsylvania has no limits on gifts to politicians. And both the Pennsylvania House and Senate have new bills to expand dumping of drilling fluids on our roads, both hard roads and dirt roads, that they are working on passing this week.
Do you know anyone who has had to remove radon from their basement because it causes cancer? This is for radiation from only nine or so feet underground. How much radiation can be collected from as deep as a gas or oil well? How much radiation is really safe for our children and grandchildren walking down a country road? For kids riding their bikes? For you to breathe while in your car? For any of us to drink from the runoff from these treated roads?
Road spreading of waste water from conventional oil and gas well drilling was first reported in 1995. From 1999 to 2019, a total of 5,725,353 barrels were dumped.
Road spreading of drilling fluids has four times more radiation than wastewater treatment of those same fluids, and it’s 200 times more dangerous than spill events. The excuse to use this literal garbage on our roads is dust control, stabilization, and anti-icing, de-icing in all four seasons. Now, new legislation is in both Pennsylvania’s House and Senate expanding the spreading of drilling fluids on hard roads as well as dirt roads.
It is about you and your family’s health, your water, the air on the roads you travel. Don’t let Pennsylvania politicians get away with this. Remember, Pennsylvania politicians have unlimited “gifts” available to them from their wealthy corporate masters. How much is your life worth? Your child’s life? Call them and tell them about it before it’s too late.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport