It has an empty ring to it, “hole” (sic) truth that is. We are being attacked on our borders? Seven-thousand Christians (by any reasonable estimate over 90 percent of people based on Puerto Rican factual estimates, when interpolated for Hondurans, Mexicans, Colombians and all other South American countries, are mostly Catholic Christians.). The point being, the 7,000 supposedly dangerous suspect Christians, threw a few stones at the border walls and our border guards. Of course, they had no right to throw stones at our border guards, but it was hardly a mass attack that required a shift of 5,000 military troops to the border.
This is only one story with a hole in it, as this President is full of hole truths, in my opinion. It would be a different story if it was 7,000 Catholic priests approaching our border, as it has yet to be determined what percentage of all Catholic priests are pedophiles, and according to a recent Oil City Derrick story, that number is increasing rapidly.
I realize that in this area of our state, many love President Trump. The question is why? Perhaps the dream for many of our county millionaires is to make 1,000 times more money and be as rich. If you have a net worth of $1 million, then if you increase your net worth a thousand-fold, you will be a billionaire. Hardly a thought of that for those working for wage-slavery wages, say $8 to $10 an hour, as I’m sure you would just appreciate making two times as much, never mind 1,000 times as much.
So, what am I blabbering on about? In the words of FDR, “The only thing we have to fear, is fear itself.” President Trump and those who provide his words, in my opinion Fox News, are simply fear mongers, and they do that to maintain power, while fleecing you. Much like the Catholic Church has pulled the wool over the eyes of its own flock and many others, Fox News, the true dictator of America, has done so by putting words in this President’s head. What I have just said may enrage many of you, but the facts are undeniable. Brainwashing works, and Fox News knows how to work it.
Christianity, my friends is not a welfare check you cash in when your time on this planet ends, to guarantee eternity. It is based on treating your fellow man and yourself with respect, and to show the lost the way. It is not based on hate. Those of you now brainwashed to hate, need to consider that, as missing the train to eternity is not good for anyone. Wooo, Wooo! Of course if there is no eternity, then in the words of the late Gilda (Roseanne Rosannadanna) Radner — Never Mind! So, is Gilda right, or Fox’s choice of what your Christian behavior should be? I suggest you make that choice alone, but am I right? Who can know?
JACK PAULDEN
Clarion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.