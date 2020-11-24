And the winners of the Hypocrisy Award are all the Far Left, socialist “Demon-crats.”
A prime example is Gov. Newsome of California. He wants everyone to wear a mask and social distance six feet, yet he was sitting at a table with other people side-by-side and none were wearing masks. Also, he wants to open up the strip clubs but the churches aren’t allowed to open.
Also, remember Wicked Witch Pelosi sneaking into a closed salon to get her hair done, when all salons were closed. And she wasn’t wearing a mask.
Gov. Cuomo doesn’t want anything open in New York, and doesn’t want the vaccine for New Yorkers because of President Trump. I suppose Cuomo will send the sick into nursing homes (like our Gov. Wolf) and kill thousands more. Mayor DiBlasio is just as bad or could be worse. How do these morons get elected?
Everything the “Demon-crats” blame Trump for doing, they are doing and getting away with it. Who is above the law and breaking the Constitution?
Get a look at who Hides Biden is picking for his staff. Far Left socialists. Do you realize if Biden can’t do the job, Harris will take over? She was getting money to bail criminals out of jail. Obama started this racial divide and Harris will make it worse.
Just remember, all the people who voted for Biden, including the dead, the made up names on the ballot, and all the cheating, you will be responsible for the refining of the greatest nation in the world. You better pray and pray hard that God brings our nation back to Christianity and doesn’t let the Far Left “Demon-crats” and socialists get control.
I have never in my life seen such cheating, lying, rioting and the mayhem going on from the Dems trying to get control of our country only to tear it down.
Are we going to let the men and women down who fought and died to keep us free?
Biden and Hunter are crooks and you voted Joe in anyway.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg