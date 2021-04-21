Not being a Christian, I see the illness of America and realize it will take the Christian message to save us. Am I a hypocrite, I don’t know, but I do know I don’t understand how aspirin works, but when my head aches, aspirin alleviates the pain. Christianity in America has lost its way, in my opinion, but as there are more good people than not in this great country, can those who embrace Christianity save us all, even the least among you, like myself?
Can the illness of these United States be recognized, to then overcome the denial of its cause? Denial in this case is not a river in Egypt. It is Jim Jordan shouting words akin to, “We have lost our freedom, when will we get it back, give me a number Dr. Fauci. I as a worshipper of Donald Trump and in need of creating Fox News topics, must yell at you during a congressional investigation regarding COVID-19 to please The Donald. I simply want to be emotional, not a provider of solutions, but instead a Fox News sound-bite producer.”
Mr. Jordan apparently must think those brave front-line workers in all aspects of society, who are in close contact with many ill people daily, should have the freedom to walk away from those who suffer illness. This would be like telling soldiers, go home when you like, you have your liberty, you will not be considered as AWOL, you will simply be expressing your inalienable rights, for life, liberty and the pursuit of your own happiness.
What we as a nation are struggling with daily and need to embrace, eludes Mr. Jordan.
We are at war, a Viral War. When in war, freedom comes over time if you defeat the enemy, but first we must defeat the enemy — in this case a virus. We must therefore demand that science leads and we must turn the Fox News method of having emotion over intellect be once again returned to the sanity of intellect over emotion. Letting emotions dominate intelligence, is for the ill, the addicted or those suffering loss of a loved one, etc., but it is not for the well.
Education is key. Yet Jim Jordan seems to prefer the hype of Fox to science. Why and how did that occur?
According to the former Prime Minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull, it was media mogul Rupert Murdoch and family who knew Donald Trump didn’t have what it took to be President, but then decided to exert their Fox News Media to make it happen. It was simply Murdoch wanting to be powerful.
Education can overcome brainwashing. If you are brainwashed, you need to realize you are. Many who still support Trump and believe the election was stolen, are simply sick people needing to get well. They don’t suffer from a bad heart, arthritis or drug addiction in the accepted terms. They suffer from being bombarded with lies and accepting lies as truth. Those of us not suffering must have compassion for these poor folks, and simply adopt them back to Christian reality that to hate one half of your own countrymen, is not Christian — but more a heathen concept, much like the way Vladimir Putin embraces Communism.
Freedom, Mr. Jordan, is earned, not gotten by wailing like a lost soul at the bottom of a pit you dug yourself into. We didn’t put you in the hole, Trump gave you the shovel, and Fox told you and showed you and others how to dig the Fox Hole! All the way down!
Do you have the guts to dig your way out? Ask your God to help you, because for God’s sake, it’s time. Can the ill eagle recover? Well, if those like Mr. Jordan stop acting like heathens and re-embrace Christianity, to avoid the Fox News tempting lies, who can know?
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg