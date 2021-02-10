It is exceedingly easy to discover who our “masters” are. Simply find out whom you can’t criticize, make fun of or point out that their pronouncements are constructed on falsehoods, deceit and corrupted data. What is even more astounding is that those same people will not tolerate having the light of truth shine upon them and expose what their true desires are; absolute total control over our thoughts and our actions with zero regard for our welfare. And, that we must not only do as they say, but we must think only as they allow us to.
Reminds me of the Borg, the ultimate enemy in the Star Trek franchise. We are to be “absorbed” into their all-encompassing “collective.” And, even much more menacingly, we will be “assimilated” to the point of never being allowed to form an independent thought again. For they must own all of our essence, even our ability to have a single ounce of individuality. At this stage, the Borg is the new administration and We The People are the civilization targeted for complete compliance via “assimilation.” The Borg loved to threat all of humanity with “Resistance is futile!” while they pursued the Starship Enterprise (manned by intrepid explorers) across the galaxy.
We, as a nation, may not be traveling at warp speed across the galaxy, but we are hurtling at warp speed into a world of pain and sorrows if we allow the modern day Borg to rule over us. Just try to assert observational facts to the new administration and see how that is received! Freedom of assembly? Gone! Freedom to speak the truth to power? Gone! Freedom to point out irregularities and corruption? Gone! All manner of dissension is to be crushed under the weight of the Borg’s singular goal of consuming all things into a collective of universal compliance.
Rational thought and speech is now outlawed forever! It is quickly coming to a juncture where not only will honest questions not be allowed, but they shall not be tolerated in any format. Not even by innuendo. And, even more Borg-like, We The People must be identified, diminished, hunted down and punished for daring to have such thoughts form without our independent minds in the first place!
America’s body politic is so sadly broken. And, in our nation’s division, we have become a potential gateway for the loss of the freedom of humanity as a whole. America is the last line of hope as well as being the sole bastion of defense against a global decent into the looming abyss of a thousand years of darkness.
Time to embrace our founding as a nation. And, once again, call upon our Creator for divine protection against all forms of tyranny, both without and within. Time is short, as the Borg’s hunger for power knows no boundaries. Resistance against the Borg is mandatory if we are to vanquish the onslaught of their wicked intentions. We The People must never tolerate the crushing of our American Spirit. Too many good souls perished giving us this freedom in the first place and it is critical that we not allow ourselves to be destroyed by the current threat, the “Borg of the moment,” who howl and pound relentless on our fragile Gates of Freedom.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township