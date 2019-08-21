”The Loudest Voice,” seventh and final episode, aired this week on Showtime. Russell Crowe plays the part of Roger Ailes, the founder and CEO of Rupert Murdock’s financed Fox News Network.
Overall, the series makes us aware of how having the loudest voice allowed Evangelical Christians to only hear Fox and then take the coveted cross, put a point on the bottom of the long shaft and then, amazingly, not hold it with two hands as if holding and looking at a baby, but instead hold it by the short piece above the horizontal beam and point it at the world and say, “With this sword, we the White Nationalists have the bully pulpit to rule the World. Christian babies caged at our border matter not, for only those who have ancestry from some European countries are ‘The Chosen’ of Abraham’s God, and who believe that his Hebrew Son Jesus is our savior, and not for the rest of you, the deplorable who rent, who work for us with less than a living wage, and who accept our wage slavery as acceptable. You, the lessers are to be removed to allow us to breathe free. To do this we have allowed Fox to find and groom the man who represents what we believe in. We will finally remove from our minds the words from the Statue of Liberty, about huddled masses yearning to be free, as our ancestors may have been when they gave up patriotism to Germany, Italy, England, Ireland and other countries to arrive on these God-given-to-us shores. Our gate is now only open to White Supremacists, as this is what Roger Ailes founded Fox News Network for.”
As a half-breed I have said before, it is now time for we deplorables to leave these shores and find sanctuary in the rest of the world not tended to by the White Supremacists’ god.
Will we find what they have when they, the Supremes, abandoned their founding countries. Who can know?
JACK PAULDEN
Clarion