The Lunatic Left has hijacked the Democratic Party. The once-great Democratic Party, that stood for the working person with family and Christian values, has sunk into a cesspool party dominated and controlled by radical deadbeats and government freeloaders — the “I Want What Others Earned” crowd.
Two weeks ago, a Gallup poll showed a significant majority (57 percent) of all Democrats favor socialism rather than capitalism and free enterprise. What a disgrace!
Who are the Lunatic Left of the Democratic Party? Flag burners, rioters, National Anthem protesters, militant blacks, ungodly feminists, homosexuals, transgenders, illegal aliens, corrupt media people, bullies, deadbeats, atheists, agnostics, Muslims and government freeloaders.
What are their tactics? They engage in threats, intimidation, harassment, stalking, disrespect, division, riots, violence, false media attacks and bullying.
Who are their victims? President Trump, his wife and family, and the 64 million Trump supporters. This group is mainly whites, males, workers, producers, savers and Christians. This victim group was forced into economic slavery to pay for the monumental federal debt ran up under the Obama administration for Democratic “social programs” under the pretext of eliminating racism and discrimination.
How did this victim’s group become economic slaves? Ten years ago, the Democratic Party gained control of the entire federal government. Democrats immediately quadrupled federal spending on mostly “social programs.” This exploded the national debt from $10.6 trillion when Obama took office to $19.95 trillion when he left office in just eight years. The burden to pay for this massive debt fell on the backs of this victim group, their children and grandchildren. That’s slavery and discrimination.
Anyone who votes Democratic this mid-term election is sacrificing their personal decency and integrity to maintain this economic slavery over this victim group. How ironic since the Democratic Party claims to be against slavery and discrimination! Slavery is alive and well in the Democratic Party today. God’s fourth commandment states, “Six days thou shall work” as the method of entitlement. Socialism, known Biblically as covetousness, is wrongfully wanting and getting what others earned.
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City
