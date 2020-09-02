The Republican Party has no platform for the first time ever. They have a one page resolution that says that they have and continue to enthusiastically support Donald Trump. That’s it. Otherwise, voters will need to look at last year’s platform.
The Democratic Platform is 91 pages long with a table of contents of three pages. It lays out the goals and plans of the Democratic Party written down after robust debate. It’s available to all of us.
The Greedy Old Propagandist party is totally under Trump’s thumb. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson is obviously controlled by Trump, as evidenced by his vote against assisting our Constitutionally mandated Post Office due to COVID and voting against legally requiring that Vote By Mail and Absentee Ballots be treated as First Class Mail.
Trump has successfully attacked our Post Office, with one of his highest donors, Louis DeJoy appointed Postmaster General. DeJoy immediately removed 671 high speed mail sorting machines, taking a large number of big blue street mailboxes from America’s populated areas as well as denying overtime to workers, those who are friends and neighbors all across America to the families of America. So the mail has been slowed, and DeJoy has said, “No.” He will not restore the equipment, but will stop further destruction until after the election. But the damage is done. And Rep. Thompson voted against making our Vote By Mail or Absentee Ballots First Class Mail, following Trump’s agenda.
And Trump’s agenda is exactly what the entire Republican Party has pledged to do after the RNC Convention this past week. No platform is available for you to read, just one sheet of paper pledging allegiance to Trump. Where is Democracy? Where is transparency? Americans now are going without checks, some dying and suffering without medications, and quite possibly being shut out of America’s election.
I’m voting by mail — early! Ask for your Vote By Mail Ballot now through votespa.com or call the courthouse and send it in as soon as you get it. Don’t let Greedy Old Propagandist politicians shut you out of our Democracy!
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport