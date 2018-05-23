The numbers don’t lie. So far, and these numbers will go up over time, there are five guilty pleas, one person sentenced and in prison now, 75 criminal charges brought so far, two criminal cases ongoing now, 19 people and three Russian corporations charged concerning Putin involvement in America’s election. Special council Mueller, the FBI director, the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General, all Republicans, are involved in Russian investigation. Now there is news about Donald Trump Jr. at meetings with Quatar and Saudi Arabia to influence the presidential election.
Trump is terrified of Putin, terrified of where these investigations are going, and actively hurting America by doing the GOP’s and, oddly enough, Putin’s will, damaging all five things that we all should care about: children, the poor, seniors, veterans and our environment. It’s all about the money, fattening Trump’s and his peers’ wallets while hurting those least able to protect themselves and our Constitution. Propaganda works. Truth doesn’t matter as the Greedy Old Propagandist politicians are raking in the big bucks, passing laws and positioning judges, hardening life for those who aren’t wealthy, weakening America.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport
