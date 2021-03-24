”The efforts of government alone will never be enough. In the end, the people must choose and the people must help themselves.”
This was spoken by President John F. Kennedy, who knew something about the human condition that we as a nation have forgotten. That each and every one of us must choose to stand on our own merits, pick our own paths as best we can, and solar on into an unknowable future. There is always tremendous fear as one navigates life, but also, and much more importantly, there is tremendous joy in discovering a noble purpose that propels us forward into the future. Those noble purposes negate the fears, and allow for the brilliance of tomorrow to become a reality. One step at a time. One choice at a time. Goals and horizons conquered by allowing our chosen pathways to become links in the chain of efforts wonderfully woven together to create lives worthy of living. Are all of our choices wise? Never! But we adapt and learn and ponder and eventually settle on needed course corrections, as we keep moving forward through time.
Yet, those choices we choose to make, to accomplish what we will during the course of our lives, can only be obtained if we are living within the boundaries of a society that cherishes both freedom and liberty. It also appears JFK knew that those two wonders of America’s foundation, freedom and liberty, were under relentless assault by powers that embraced tyranny over all other things. Here is a quote from one of his speeches days before his fateful trip to Dallas: “There’s a plot in this country to enslave every man, woman and child. Before I leave this high and noble office, I intend to expose this plot.” Spoken by JFK just seven days prior to being assassinated.
Those same evil forces JFK so bravely spoke of have never relented. Over the past five-plus decades, those same forces of wickedness and tyranny have only metastasized, becoming ever more emboldened by the accumulation of untold mounts of money, influence and power. We, as a society, are not in a simmering war with multi-national mega-corporations who have zero concern for our wellbeing, livelihoods or health. They simply want, take, control and abuse our lives as they so choose. With the current state of affairs in America, where right is wrong and love is hate, where endless monies are printed to prop up an economy that is doomed to go the way of the dodo bird, it is evident that something must give!
Yet, I see hope in the fact that so much of what has become an incredibly bizarre cancel culture, is now having the light of truth shine down upon it. Those who garner power from fear are being illuminated by the reality that everything they do is anti-American and repugnant to all we cherish and hold dear as a people.
It is about time! And JFK, one of the greatest presidents of the modern era, proved once again why wisdom shines brilliantly from even the darkest of days. Pushing far into our collective futures, where dreams await us that are beyond anything we could ever imagine.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township