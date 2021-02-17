I wish those who are writing all manner of hateful letters would keep in mind that the reason you can do so is that you are citizens of this excellent country, which, in spite of its short comings in practice, is founded on principles which made it unique in the world at the time of its founding. One of the most basic principles is that the rights you claim for yourself as a citizen, you also agree that all other citizens have the same rights.
We could go down so many figurative rabbit holes in regard to “rights,” but it should be obvious to all of us as citizens of the USA that in exercising my “rights” under the law, I cannot trample someone else’s. Regarding Trump’s second impeachment, there’s no doubt that he did incite his followers, but the Law of the Land (our Constitution) says it requires a two-thirds majority to convict so, OK, not guilty; let’s move on. Probably would have been better to have had a vote to censure, which most of the House and Senate agree would have easily passed, but hey, nobody asked me.
It is also the Law of the Land that we have the Electoral College form for Presidential election. In spite of the fact (much to my dismay) that’s how Trump was elected by a minority of the popular vote in 2016, I believe the framers of the Constitution got it right to “prevent the tyranny of the majority.”
I do not, in any way, understand the cult status accorded Trump, but he’s right up there with David Karesh, Jim Jones, Charles Manson and Major Applegate in instilling blind obedience in his followers, much to their eventual downfall. If he still has any conscience, he has to realize he is morally responsible for the hundreds of man (person) years his followers will spend in prison for their attack on the Capitol and for the death and destruction it caused. His one undeniable talent (only one in my estimation) is as puppet master in that he convinced 74 million people that his policies, which greatly benefit the top 3 percent of the population — which you and I will never achieve unless a winning lottery ticket finds it’s way into our pocket — is in their best interest. And, he talked a significant number of the 74 million people into believing the election was “stolen.”
Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million but, in accordance with the Law of the Land, she conceded the election; Trump lost the 2020 election by 7 million and the Electoral College by the same margin he claimed was a “landslide” four years earlier and claimed it was “stolen” from him. Give me a break.
My own extended family includes the entire electoral spectrum. Well, not top 3 percent, but maybe 20 percent to getting by with difficulty. Republicans, Democrats, Libertarian, even a QAnon (which for the life of me I can’t understand) but we all have the right to our thoughts and beliefs, as citizens of this country. It was stated, by family I most dearly love and respect, that, “well, we believe you vote for policies, not the person so we’ll probably just hold our nose and vote for him (Trump).” OK, I can accept that, but we are getting into right/wrong territory as well. I know it says “judge not lest ye be judged” but sending your minions to prison, probably for life in some instances, by pretending they can overturn the election, is on the far side of wrong; and subjecting your vice president, who supported you through thick and thin, to what Trump put him through since November is unconscionable.
Biden isn’t going to close all the churches; Democrats will really have to try hard to put the national debt further into the red than Trump managed to with his aforementioned tax policies, and yes, maybe we should pay a little attention to the planet. I would recommend everybody tune into the NASA channel and watch the view from the space station from time to time. It’s somewhat sobering to realize that the atmosphere we live in and rely on for our existence looks paper thin surrounding our planet. In the vastness of space, this is our one shot at it.
I’ve been a registered Republican for 53 years but recent events have me wondering. If the “Lincoln Project” Republicans manage to return the party to some semblance of principle and decency, it may have a future but that’s questionable at best. Frankly, the RINOs in the room are those who recently attempted to oust Cheney and company, including censoring our own Senator Toomey for having enough decency and character to vote their conscience instead of cow-towing to the Trump cult party line. I expected better from our local cadres. Glenn, that includes you. I gave up on Kelly awhile ago but I thought maybe further out here in the sticks we could still manage a display of individual character. Look in the mirror and see what you can do. Locally (and nationally), do we even have a party platform anymore or is it just wait and see what today’s tweet seems to say? See if we have any more principles left that we might start over with.
ROBERT MEGNIN
Mayport