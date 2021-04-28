Got you COVID. I went to the VA outside of Clarion County. The doc said they would cut my hypertension medicine in half, probably because I was less hyper as I have been walking up to four miles daily since I got hit by a car. The guy driving was 84 and his 2021 Lexus hood got damaged in the middle and right side, if you are looking at the car as I was. The man told the police he never saw me. I didn’t see him either, as I was looking at his hood, not the windshield. He must have been yawning or checking his rear-view mirrors as I crossed the crosswalk, legally according to me and witnesses.
My vertigo is better; the doc said the jolt probably knocked the crystals in my inner ears back into position, that along with the VA giving me exercises while they held my head as we practiced slowly at first, to see how much broken-rib pain I could stand during the rock and roll exercise. The three broken ribs are healing nicely.
My honey said she always knew I had rocks in my head, I guess she meant the inner-ear crystals. I guess the broken left wrist and probably again-damaged left shoulder indicated I tried to push the car away as it kept coming toward me. I told the very competent ambulance crew, as they scraped me off the tar macadam, had I been younger, maybe I could have leapt the Lexus.
They did a total body CAT scan, and then x-rays of my shoulder, ribs and wrist. The doctor said regarding my head, “Nothing remarkable,” and I said, “I could have told you that without the CAT-scan” and wanted a second opinion. So, they brought in a dog and he sniffed me over and slobbered on me, so I guess the doctor was right in his diagnosis after the CAT scan. I turned down the fentanyl and other pain meds, so they gave me extra strength Tylenol and a muscle relaxer.
The MOVE program at the VA is good for any vets trying to lose weight. I have lost about 25 pounds and even a few since the accident on St. Patrick’s Day. Just be careful how you MOVE crossing streets.
Getting hit by a car is jolting, but not as jolting as the past four years when we had an out-of-control sociopathic megalomaniac controlling the destiny of 323 million or so good American people, who do make America great. I know they do, as the two women who treated me for shock at the scene, one held my hand like an angel, as I fought chest pain and tried to get a breath, while the other angel checked me over for a broken spine and neck injury, while a guy put a coat under my head, and another man found my broken glasses, and two people said they witnessed the incident, while others made sure the 84-year-old didn’t stumble into traffic as he seemed disoriented, some said.
That’s the America I know, since arriving here on May 12, 1966. We fled Dounreay, a now-defunct Scottish nuclear power plant Dad worked at, still being cleaned up. We fled there to come to America as Mum didn’t want her kids growing up and glowing green, I guess.
America is the shining beacon on the hill for most people in the world who don’t live here. Those of you who have always lived here may not know that, but take my word for it — it is. So, we need to keep that light burning, much like a lighthouse does to keep people from being shipwrecked.
As we recover from the recent wreck, let’s take this time to celebrate again our freedom from the grips of the fascism we just experienced, and realize what it took to make this country great and keep it that way. It’s un-American! We older people need to take the hits of war, both foreign and domestic, to give our kids and grandkids a chance. Let us embrace the democracy we all love, not the damaged mess we just escaped from. So let us mask up and ride on. HI Ho Silver Lexus, Away!
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg