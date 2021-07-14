The Republican Party has become the party of “No!” President Biden has plans to increase wages, create jobs, repair, increase and strengthen our infrastructure, and allow Americans to vote without obstruction. The GOP says “No!” to all of it.
Let’s look at wages. As taxpayers, not only are we paying tips to supplement wages that are cruelly low, with tipped workers earning as low as $2.83 an hour, we also supplement low wage workers’ food at food pantries and with SNAP funding from our tax dollars. Taxpayers supplement healthcare with Medicaid, crowdsourcing, or people simply suffer and die. Our taxpayer dollars supplement the housing for these same employees with Section 8 housing or they live on the streets in some cases. This is the wealthiest country in the world and taxpayers once again are paying what huge corporations have weaseled out of paying. Those wealthy corporations and wealthy people instead pay politicians to write laws to serve big money, not laws that serve the American people. Corporations are not people. Money is not speech. Americans deserve better and they aren’t getting it from the Greedy Old Propagandist politicians. GOP politicians, both state and federal, are stopping legislation designed to help us, in lockstep with the GOP plan that Mitch McConnell has said is to oppose everything Joe Biden supports.
President Biden has a plan for people to receive paychecks, jobs and infrastructure that are enough to live without taxpayers subsidizing them. Greedy Old Propagandist politicians say “No” to everything, to jobs and infrastructure, and especially to fair elections. They lost last time, and they are doing everything they can to stay in power and choose who gets to vote, including almost 400 bills in 48 state governments — at least 32 bills in Pennsylvania since January. They absolutely don’t want everyone to choose their public servants. It’s been all about the Liar in Chief (30,000-plus lies) the last four years. And now it’s all about the Greedy Old Propagandist politicians following Trump’s lead and refusing to help American taxpayers get decent wages, get decent jobs, get the infrastructure we desperately need and allow everyone to vote without GOP restrictions.
Americans deserve better. The laws are written and waiting to help us. President Biden has already given each of us $1,400 to help with COVID expenses and $300 to help the unemployed (some jobs are gone forever — the businesses are closed). Yet, Greedy Old Propagandist politicians are stopping unemployed people in some states from accessing the help! It’s past time, get the laws to help Americans passed, and especially to eliminate the filibuster which takes away democracy in the federal senate.
Child poverty this year will be cut in half. Jobs are increasing at the incredible rate of about 800,000 a month, and the economy is hotter than almost twice the rate that President Reagan saw when he said, “It’s morning in America!”
It is Our Morning in America if the Greedy Old Propagandist politicians would just do something other than say “No!”
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport