The Fourth Amendment: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”
The Fourth Amendment ensures that We The People have an inalienable right to live peacefully in a free society that ensures safe harbor from governmental overreach. Since that is enshrined into law, how can it be that We The People are constantly besieged by legislative bodies and various agencies that wish to constantly diminish our rights one decree at a time? Warrantless searches and instant asset seizures (without recourse of property) are two prime examples that are used as political tools all around the nation on a daily basis.
Executive Orders are being blown into our lives with two specific aims: first is to chisel away at our freedom of thought; second is to destroy our personal liberties, which allow us to easily travel about while associating with likeminded souls.
Recently, I had a really dynamic conversation with some dear friends, one of the lines I will never forget was, “Almost all revolutions are born in pubs and churches. Why do you think they don’t want us to get together or congregate?” Over the course of the past few years we’ve been denied the joys of association. By whom? None other than those who control the levers of power and their likeminded sycophants! This debacle is orchestrated to force a singular outcome: complete control over the population at large. Who benefits? Well, I can certainly say not I.
I believe we are well into the secondary phase of a full-blown, well-orchestrated Color Revolution where the “few” take total dominion over the “many.” Maybe I am being too dramatic, but it is difficult for me not to notice our pubs (restaurants, bars, etc.) and our churches (congregations) were the very first to be banned.
Yet, once again, I am reminded of an ever greater truth — But God! After all, He wins in the end. And that these decrees, forced upon us by our current crop of leaders, that are used to attack our freedoms, will not end well for them. For they willingly attempt to destroy God’s anointed who simply wish to live free and prosper.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township