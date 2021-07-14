Last weekend, at Gumtown Park, in the heart of New Bethlehem along the Red Bank Creek, I witnessed what it is like to be fortunate enough to have been born in the USA. Kathryn, of the Leatherwood Band, sang an outrageously wonderful rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.” With vibrant hope, her voice helped ignite the fuse to the spectacular display of fireworks immediately afterwards. Bombs and blasts that made the atmosphere truly electric! Lighting the air with patriotic American revelry! It was glorious! Everyone there enjoyed the absolute unadulterated passion of what our Founding Fathers wished upon their children and children’s children for generations to come. Now we can enjoy the ability to gather in peace and safety. In essence, we have become the Spirit of America they fought so hard to obtain.
Past generations of valiant warriors and their stalwart dedication to God, country and their fellow man, have allowed us to embrace the land of the living in a way they could never have imagined. Our forefathers blazed trails though uncharted wilderness forests. Their fearless efforts allowed a future to unfold that they only could have dreamed of — technology and marvels lightyears beyond their ability to fathom or comprehend.
It is the reality of the American Dream that allows us to prosper as individuals and as a nation. What is your dream? Are you chasing it? Have you found even the tiniest of threads to latch hold of? Are you attempting to weave together a future for yourself and those whom you love that will create a better world for our great-grandchildren who have yet to be born?
If not, you better dream bigger. Chase harder. Love stronger. Please quit lingering and waiting for perfect circumstance to appear. For now is the time because America needs your best possible efforts more than ever before.
Pursuing your personal dream is what life is all about. Yet, dreaming “massively huge” is what America is all about! Only America could and did put a man on the moon. Only America willingly freed other countries from tyrants and then gifted those same lands back to the souls of those yearning for freedoms of their very own. All done at a horrendous cost without ever once asking for payment of any kind.
Betsy Ross envisioned the Stars and Stripes. But it is up to us, this current generation, to renew the love of this country it represents so well. Fifty states coming together as one nation, under God Almighty, to be a shining example of the Spirit of Freedom. Betsy saw the vision, Patrick Henry gave that vision a voice and George Washington made it happen one incredibly difficult victory at a time. Every single one of us has the lifeblood of our courageous ancestors coursing through our veins. It is time to pick up the pace and proudly enjoin the dawn of a New Great Awakening. Time to be exactly what America demands us to be; massively huge dreamers bringing forth an even greater experience of wonder, joy and opportunities upon the whole of the earth, and for those yet to be born in a far distant future that we shall never see.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township