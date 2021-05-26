More correctly, it’s the Magneto-Optic Kerr Effect (MOKE). In fact, it was Sue Kerr’s Leader Vindicator piece, “Normality is vastly underrated,” about UFOs that grabbed my attention. I recalled MOKE as I had once read about it when studying the more commonly known Faraday Effect. That is the MOFE or Magneto-Optic Faraday Effect. The most interesting perhaps, relating to Sue Kerr’s observations, is SMOKE, or Surface Magneto-Optic Kerr Effect.
According to Google, John Kerr was a Scottish physicist who figured it out back in the late 1800s — if Sue Kerr is interested in doing a DNA test.
So anyway, the point I want to make after the technical and perhaps ancestral relationship, regarding Mrs. Kerr’s piece, is that the UFO sightings could be a SMOKE screen.
It’s my nature to question everything. However, to cut to the chase: When I was in the Navy, I learned about radar. One thing I recall was that you could get a “false-target” or “False-Echo” return on the radar screen. Radar is like a voice echo. Instead of your voice bouncing back to you, at about 1,100 feet per second, or more understandable as 750 miles an hour, the radar beam hits something that reflects it back, going about 670 million miles an hour.
We had a false echo showing up on our radar. This target on the radar screen would show up, disappear, show up, etc., and no matter how much our guys tried to locate this UFO, it was never seen by looking outside at the sky, but only on the radar screen. I talked to engineers from the company who made the radar. They told me to take the waveguide off, and check for debris. The waveguide is, for ease of explanation, a specific sized hollow conduit that attaches the transmitter of the radar to the antenna. Your microwave has one.
Lo and behold, I found a crumpled gum wrapper in the waveguide. It scattered the signal and some of it was reflected back to the radar receiver within the waveguide where there was a “wee dent,” and because of the time to scatter and reflect back at light speed (670,000,000 mph or so) it created an image or blip on the screen which would come and go as the helicopter bounced and vibrated in flight. The end result was a blip indicating an object that seemed to be miles away.
Think of a bat hitting a ball and you see it, but are about 1,100 feet or more from home plate. You will see the ball leave the bat, and about a second later or more, hear it. That’s the Eager Chuck Yeager Effect (ECYE) perhaps, the speed of sound versus the speed of light. Well, for radar waves traveling at light speed, any delay because of refraction and then reflection in the waveguide, will show up on the screen as a blip “out there.”
The reported images I have seen recently on TV, appear to be seen in the HUD — Heads Up Display. This display allows the pilot to look out the “window” and the airspeed, altitude, heading, ranging reticles for missile launch, target acquisition, etc. so he or she can keep his or her eyes on the “bogey” while still having all the numbers for control of the aircraft without lowering his or her head. Had they shut down the HUD, it would have helped determine if the images were visual or perhaps a Heads-Up Display John Kerr Effect, (HUDJKE), for lack of a better term. Or perhaps, since Susan Kerr’s piece may have solved the whole UFO issue, perhaps call it the (HUDSKE) Heads Up Display Susan Kerr Effect.
Do I believe in UFOs? I recall some things coming at me many years ago, but I had had a few, and they turned out to be indoor “Flying Saucers.”
Probably it’s a smoke screen to get people’s minds off taking off their masks, and once again looking in the mirror, getting a reflection back at the speed of light, and being one year older.
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg