Just last evening I heard that famous old saying, “eventually there will come a time when you go to more funerals than weddings.” I am most certainly at that stage of life.
Later today I am going to a wake for a dear friend that was part-and-parcel of the “original crew.” I’d been on many adventures with him through the decades. Long-term health issues finely became too much for him to bear, and he needed to embrace a new adventure devoid of pain and woes. He will be sorely missed.
Life is the adventure, the burning fire of time we are captured within. And, like all righteously fun adventures, the grand finale is the simple fact that arriving back home is the very best part. Familiar surroundings, friendly smiles, comfort foods and your own bed — all roads eventually lead back home. I suppose it couldn’t be much of an adventure if everything you encountered was exactly like you’d temporarily left behind.
Yet, although life is the adventure, it appears that the final chapter in any life is to move forward into the ultimate unchartered territory — that which exists just beyond the veil. That portion of our collective reality, that final step, is both unknown and unknowable. It is kept that way, I do believe, on purpose. I suppose what kind of adventure could it be if we knew every little detail, every byway and mountain, every bay, fjord or tidal pool that we’d get to explore, encounter, enjoy or linger within? It appears that the final ultimate journey is started naked while quivering in your boots! Whomever thinks God doesn’t have a sense of humor should ponder the reality of that last statement.
Yet, while we linger here upon the earth, embracing life one breath at a time, we can expect the unexpected even from the comfort of our own home. And, if you stop long enough to ponder, most of those surprises are good and welcome “suddenlies.” Suddenly your children get married. Suddenly your life is sailing on calmer waters. Suddenly you become a grandparent to the most awesome child that has ever walked the face of the earth. Suddenly you have the time to sit down, relax and enjoy more than a bit of time with those whom you love.
And, although in this neighborhood, it is often said that all roads lead to Truittsburg, it is even more true that the ultimate journey, this one true adventure called life, is the road that will suddenly lead us around one final bend to home. I venture to say that final bend opens up to the welcoming embrace of our forever home. I do believe life is designed this way for a very specific reason. It is so deeply engrained within our human nature to yearn to arrive back home. Maybe, as mere humans, we are simply unaware of where home really is? I sincerely hope that my buddy is waiting there with a smile. That he can be one of my intrepid tour guides showing me perfectly hidden secrets — all while we’re having a hearty belly laugh — just like old times.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township