I am a new subscriber of The Leader-Vindicator now living in Spring Hill, Fla. My grandparents were subscribers to the paper as long as I can remember (they both were from Oak Ridge) and from the time I could read in the late forties, I always looked forward to looking at the paper every time I visited my grandparents.
The recent article about the funding to repair a bridge in New Bethlehem brought up a memory from either the late-1950s or very early 1960s about the bridge that went across Red Bank to Oak Ridge. I remember my grandparents talking about this: the residents of Oak Ridge needed a new bridge and I believe the old one was closed because it was not safe. Funding for a new bridge was an issue, so the residents of Oak Ridge wrote a letter to Russia and asked them to fund a bridge. I don’t think I am dreaming this. Of course, I don’t know if they really sent that letter, and if they did, I don’t know if they got a response, but the publicity stunt must have worked because it was not long until there were funds to build the new bridge.
I just thought this was an interesting story and wondered if there was any information about it.
By-the-way, the paper is great. I love the local feel; it brings back memories.
My grandparents were Charles and Ocie Sanders and lived in Oak Ridge until around 1940. They then moved to Vandergrift where my grandad started working for the Foundry. He had been a coal miner while in Oak Ridge. My dad and two uncles were graduates of Redbank Valley High School. As a child, our Sunday trips were always up to New Bethlehem. My grandparents are buried at Mudlic, and many relatives in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.
SHEILA SANDERS NEUMAN
Spring Hill, Fla.
[EDITOR’S NOTE: Do any readers remember if and when Oak Ridge residents asked the Russians for bridge funding help? We’d like to track down any possible stories in past issues of The L-V, but are looking for a more solid date that the incident could have occurred. If you have any information, email us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, or call (814) 275-3131 ext. 225.]