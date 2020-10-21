What is the truth about the pandemic? The Democrats and media are lying about it for political purposes. Here is the truth (figures taken from CDC):
1. Trump, as required by the U.S. Constitution, properly delegates the handling of the virus to the states. The states determined the restrictions, prevention and treatment. Trump legally and factually did not handle the virus. He helped by supplying technology, medical assistance, research into cures and medical supplies.
2. Some states did very poorly and others did adequately. A comparison of Republican and Democratic states of equal population shows there were twice as many deaths in Democratic states as Republican states. The majority of blame is on Democratic governors who used state-wide lockdowns and unequal treatment of people and businesses.
3. Johns Hopkins University maintains a worldwide compilation of 134 countries to compare the death rate of this virus. It does so on a 100,000 basis of population so you can compare large population nations to small ones. The U.S. is 33rd highest even though we have the third largest population. Compared to the 10 highest population nations, the U.S. has the second lowest mortality rate.
4. The CDC lists total deaths in the U.S. as of Oct. 7 as 210,232. A month ago, the CDC issued a report stating they can’t determine with medical certainty that most of these deaths were from COVID virus. They could only state with certainly that 6 percent of this death toll was accurate because 94 percent of cases listed multiple causes of death. Only 12,613 have died in the U.S. from COVID as of Oct. 7. The mainstream media refused to publish this report.
5. The U.S. population is 329 million. Using the higher figure in No. 4, it still shows only .06 percent died from the virus, while 99.94 percent of our population has not died from the virus and were safe. Talk about over-hyping a situation to create fear for political purposes.
Blaming Trump for mishandling this virus and for being responsible for 210,232 deaths is false and absurd.
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City