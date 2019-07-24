Did you see the Village Idiots (Cortez, Omar, Pressley and Tlaib) on TV badmouthing President Trump and running down our country? They claim our country is garbage, we are racist, President Trump is a liar and he should be impeached. God help us if these idiots and the far left cronies get control of our country. If they want socialism so bad, go to a country that is socialist. Wake up people, there is no free lunch out there.
If they would do away with farming factories, cars, planes, trains, there will be no one working, so where are they going to get the money to pay for all the free stuff they are offering? Will they use their own money? I hope all the veterans who fought for our freedom, all churches, NRA members, hunters and ones that have children fight these socialists and vote to keep them out of office. Calling everyone a racist and playing the race card is getting old. Blame Obama for racism and dividing our country.
I have a lot of sympathy for the Indians that were here first. Then came shooting the buffalo to take away their food supply; then many Indians were killed, then rounded up and put on reservations. Do these people call that racist?
Beware of Corey Booker. He is one of the worst anti-gun candidates running. Also De Blasio, Feinstein, Pelosi (she has armed guards, as do the others), Harris, Warren, Biden and all the Democrats.
Judicial Watch released information about Weissmann (Mueller’s pit bull) who reportedly had a meeting with Department of Justice and FBI officials and four Associated Press reporters on April 11, 2017, a month before Mueller was appointed special counsel. A special agent testified that the FBI may have had a May 2017 raid on a storage locker Manafort was renting. Also Judicial Watch uncovered documents that show Weissmann had anti-Trump animus (a deep-seated resentment and hostility). Would this be called collusion with Mueller and his Democrat council against President Trump? To be continued.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg