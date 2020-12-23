(A disciple’s understanding of Jesus’ birth.)
At the birth of Jesus, a heavenly war was forced to take place on the Earth (Rev 12:4-11). Upon His birth, Jesus did not come to bring peace on Earth. He came to bring a war of division/separation between two opposing forces (Matt 10:34-39 & Rev 12:17). This war was foretold about in Gen 3:15.
One force is made up of the devil, the devil’s angels and the devil’s human children (Matt 25:41 & 1 John 3:8). The other force is the victor (Rom 8:14 & 16:20). This side consists of our God, His Holy Spirit, our Lord & King Jesus, His holy angels, and His human children so that God’s will is accomplished on Earth (Matt 12:49-50 & Heb 1:13-14).
Every war has certain laws that are not open for interpretation; here are some:
1. When an explosion happens it will create at least one of these waves, a sound, light, shock or heat wave.
2. If you are not actively stealing from Satan, you are the enemy of Jesus (Luke 11:17-23).
3. If you do not desire for Jesus to be ruler over you, you are His enemy and will be destroyed (Luke 19:27).
4. If you practice sin, Satan is your daddy because you’re doing the things that he loves (1 John 3:3-10 & 1 John 5:17-19 & John 8:34,43).
Jesus came to destroy the works of the Devil.
Wake up American Christian! Turn from your sin. Receive the gift of God’s Holy Spirit. This Gift was wrapped in skin being torn open and poured out in blood, water and spirit. You have no life unless you eat the wrapping and drink up. John 6:48-58.
You must be born again.
MASON MINICH
Seminole