If it wouldn’t be acting like the “Demon-crats” (big babies and so childish), I would suggest the Republicans start a four-year impeachment on Biden for he and his family colluding with China and Ukraine. All the evidence is there for how the Bidens all got rich from China, yet you people voted for Joe. You will regret this 2020 vote when you lose Constitutional rights, and you’re not allowed to pray, go to church, have guns, cars and homes. But you will find a soup line to get a little food, but no medical care.
May God have mercy on the children and grandchildren who have to endure. How could anyone do that? Shame on you!
Wicked witch Pelosi gave $80 million to Planned Parenthood to kill babies, and when this was discovered, Planned Parenthood had to give the money back.
Why is it that Dems can’t remember anything when being questioned by Judicial Watch and others?
Former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice was asked about the Benghazi cover-up, and she couldn’t remember anything. Her response to each of the 13 questions was that she did not recall. McCabe had the same answers last week when being questioned by a Republican committee. Comey (head of the FBI) couldn’t remember anything.
Who voted these morons into these positions? I guess if you can lie and are stupid, the Far Left takes you.
The Justice Department and State Department are still avoiding giving Hillary’s email information. She sure has a lot of people bought off.
Here is some of the voter fraud the Dems came up with to cheat. A man in L.A. voted three times as his dead mother. All the “Demon-crat” run states had problems. I’m sure proud of Gov. Wolf making sure everything was kept honest. My joke of the day!
Gov. Cuomo of New York doesn’t want the COVID drug for his state because of Trump. He will probably send the sick ones to a nursing home like Wolf did and kill over 5,000 more.
The people should tar and feather Cuomo and DiBlasio and kick them out of our country.
God Bless Trump. Support law enforcement.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg