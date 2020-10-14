As we approach Nov. 3, it is prudent that we take a good look around and weigh our two options. Option one is to vote for Biden. With him, you will most certainly get even more intrusive government with higher and higher taxes and lower and lower quality of services. Since, after all, that has been the Democratic Party’s theme since they were founded. With Biden and his cohorts in government, you will chase their utopian dream that takes via threat and demand, and only gives if you conform to their vast array of Marxist ideals. So, should you choose to embrace the party of BLM and Antifa, then obviously you should vote for Biden and his cohorts. I am sure that by casting your ballot, it will make you feel like you’ve done your part. Just know exactly for whom you vote.
The second option is to vote for Trump. With his victory and during his second term, you can expect continued decreasing taxes, lower unemployment for all including minorities regardless of locale or vocation. You can expect for our vast economic engine to be released to create wealth for all Americans and around the world, since, after all, we are the catalyst for growth for the entire globe. You will be able to embrace freedom of worship, freedom of expression, freedom of travel and freedom of simply being an American who isn’t constantly hounded by government agencies wishing for you to conform to their insipid demands and decrees. Many of which make zero sense.
Yes, Trump is boastful, proud, rather obnoxious and tends to use hyperbole and metaphors a bit too much. But, he is a true red, white and blue American! He always has been. He puts our interests first. He walks the doctrine of Reagan by using profoundly blunt rhetoric in order to avoid senseless and needless foreign entanglements and wars. He has brought thousands of our fearless warriors home to be here with their loved ones on American soil, while simultaneously being far from harm’s way. That fact alone is of tremendous value in lives saved and treasures retained. He has fearlessly called out China for their wickedness; they truly are being despicable on so many levels. Forced labor camps, crushed Christian churches and stolen lives via massive human trafficking rings that not only provide slaves for labor, but also for organ harvesting which is pure unadulterated evil. Trump has called them out in grandiose style via the Bully Pulpit, and even more flagrantly from the lectern of the United Nations. Now that takes real courage!
With this election, it is impossible to have a more stark contrast. If you wish for a prosperous America, vote Trump and his desire to put America first in everything he does. If you wish to embrace riots, the deception of Marxist extremism while prancing around screaming and looting with the barbarians at the gates of our democratic republic, then certainly you should vote for Biden and those that surround him, as they continue to release both death and destruction.
This election is absolutely biblical: “I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing, therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live.” (Deuteronomy 30:19 KJV)
ALLAN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township