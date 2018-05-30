On this Memorial Day weekend, my thoughts are with U.S. Sen. John McCain and President Trump. One is facing certain death and the other just beginning his public life serving as our president. One fought bravely for our country and defended her to the best of his ability, and the other who never served at all. One who recently tried to bring his party and the Senate back to the rule of order, and the other who believes chaos and confusion help clarify the issues for him. One who voted with his conscience, and the other who said with little conscience at all, “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”
I didn’t follow the Republican primaries closely, nor President Trump’s campaign for office. I was disappointed with both candidates who were the nominees of the two main political parties.
Since Trump has been in office, especially this last year, I have been paying very close attention. My disappointment with Mr. Trump and his cabinet and the actions of some prominent Republican members of Congress and the Senate have only grown since last spring.
Since his diagnosis of brain cancer, many people of all walks of life have shared their stories of their experiences with John McCain. Vice President Joe Biden was one, and he shared the story of when Biden’s son was diagnosed with cancer and John McCain was one of the first phone calls he received. He shared how he visited with Biden’s son and lifted his spirits.
Recently, a person on the White House staff claimed that they could dismiss John McCain’s reservations about the White House appointee to head the CIA as, “he’s dying anyway.”
One person offering sympathy and support; the other showing cynicism and callousness.
The contrast is startling.
On this Memorial Day weekend, I don’t know where your thoughts will be. Mine will be with Sen. John McCain.
On this Memorial Day weekend, instead of remembering our dead, I will be trying to do something to honor the living.
ANN CALLENBURG
New Bethlehem
