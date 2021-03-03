It may seem like spring is a long way off, but April 1 is one month away. April 1 is the deadline to order a new Rimersburg Hometown Hero Banner. I have mailed applications and now is the time to return them. Also, the $10 rehang fee needs to be turned in by April 1 as well. The deadline is final. You can pay at Wildflowers in Rimersburg or mail a check, made out to Rimersburg Hometown Heroes, to Rosalie Bliss, 1286 Lawsonham Rd., Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Also, the cost of extra yard flags has increased to $20 each.
Please share this info with anyone you may think has a banner. Thank you to those who have paid already. Let’s have another great year and show our appreciation and support to our military veterans.
ROSALIE BLISS
Rimersburg