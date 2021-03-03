It may seem like spring is a long way off, but April 1 is one month away. April 1 is the deadline to order a new Rimersburg Hometown Hero Banner. I have mailed applications and now is the time to return them. Also, the $10 rehang fee needs to be turned in by April 1 as well. The deadline is final. You can pay at Wildflowers in Rimersburg or mail a check, made out to Rimersburg Hometown Heroes, to Rosalie Bliss, 1286 Lawsonham Rd., Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Also, the cost of extra yard flags has increased to $20 each.

Please share this info with anyone you may think has a banner. Thank you to those who have paid already. Let’s have another great year and show our appreciation and support to our military veterans.

ROSALIE BLISS

Rimersburg

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos