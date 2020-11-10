The Rimersburg Hometown Hero Banners were taken down and packed away for the winter on Oct. 24. The weather is so unpredictable, but the volunteers are not.
A big “Thank You” to all our helpers, including: Justin Davis and Jason, Tom Custer, Ray Clark, Pat Stewart, Kyle Bailey, Steve Beverage, Alan Bliss, Jim McCullough, Nikki Minnick, Sheila Vasbinder, Sheila Moore, Scott Stewart, Alan Carmichael and Eric Mortimer.
We would not be able to continue this memorial for our veterans without our great volunteers.
Now is the time to order your 2021 banner. Find me on Facebook or call me at (814) 227-4101 and I will send you an application. The cost remains $125 for a 3x2 banner to hang on the street, one small yard flag and to have the image placed on www.troopbanners.com. The deadline is April 1, 2021.
Honor your veteran, give me a call.
ROSALIE BLISS
Rimersburg