Take a good look around. There has never been more opportunity to see how polarized a society can become in such a short period of time. News from around the globe has about a 48-hour lifespan before it is forgotten then cast aside. Take for example one of the larger non-nuclear blasts ever seen, the horrendous explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. That massive event took out an entire city! It destroyed one of the oldest cities on the planet, and here we are just a short time later, and it doesn’t even show up as a blip on the radar in today’s unending news cycle!
I recently read that most adults make up their minds on any given subject within hours of being exposed to the initial reports. That single attribute of the modern world explains so much and why the news organizations can get away with outright propaganda when it comes to forcing an agenda to their liking. Create a false narrative and the population at large will never take the time to use logic and critical thinking to see through their obvious charade. This is exactly how we are being pushed towards a world where the chosen elite tyrants can so easily control the masses. This has been done for centuries in many countries all around the world. But, until now, it has never been done so flagrantly here in America.
America is our generation’s to keep, and just as simply, it is our generation’s to lose.
So far, with this COVID-19 pandemic that has been unleashed upon us, we are losing badly. Everyday we allow one more freedom to be stripped from us. We allow the media to create a false narrative, then we allow them to hammer it home!
One tidbit of information that has just been released by the CDC is that only 6 percent of all COVID-19 deaths are actually from the virus alone. The other 94 percent had, on average, 2.6 major underlying conditions, with advanced old age as being the most dominant factor. Yet the major news corporations won’t report on this ultra-important fact, so The Agenda freely continues ripping our world apart. Since, after all, that is their singular goal. Fear of COVID-19 transmission allows America’s ongoing rapid descent into Marxism to continue unabated. Wear a mask! Don’t breathe at me! Stay away! Fear those you don’t know — and now will never meet — because our collective humanity has been stripped from what it is to be truly human. This is an unacceptable way to live. As for the latest CDC report, it appears that not only is this pandemic over, but that it never really was such a “killer pandemic” in the first place!
He who controls the narrative controls America. Time to speak the truth, and by doing so, we can cast away the fears foisted upon us. Critical thinking, that is wrapped in common sense logic, can show us what the truth really is. Finding truth will allow us to regain our lost freedoms that we so desperately yearn for.
A free America is ours to keep if we are brave enough to cast out the wicked from amongst us. As Americans, it is our sacred duty to do so.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township