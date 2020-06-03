Unfortunately, The Agenda is still alive and trying to destroy all we hold dear and precious. It wants to take our liberties while enslaving us with ever more taxes and regulations. Tyrants love both.
Taxes keep us from having the ability to mobilize and afford to do battle in the media and other platforms. Regulations keep us perpetually on guard. Every new regulation is expensive and difficult to comply with. They also keep us in a constant state of fear of non-compliance, which incur fees and financials and threats of retaliation via prosecution.
The Agenda is more massive and wicked than ever advertised; take example, #Obamagate, where the previous administration tried to destroy the incoming duly elected Office of the Presidency. And in so doing, they performed a direct attack on the Commander in Chief of our Armed Forces. They tried to destroy our military at the very top! In so doing, they made us vulnerable to attack from both without and within. We should find that reprehensible! We The People should demand military tribunals since this was a direct internal attack on our military institutions. Thank God Almighty for watchmen on the wall like Admiral Rodgers who discovered this traitorous activity and sounded the alarm, allowing for some semblance of freedom to remain alive!
The Agenda is often wrapped in heartfelt pleadings and delivered with misplaced longings. It is on ready display locally. There is a referendum to exorbitantly raise our taxes on the upcoming ballot. Keeping schools desirable and functioning is a noble cause, raising taxes to the point where local farms, shops, restaurants and stores can’t function only destroys those who allow the schools to operate in the first place. Take a good look at the storefronts and establishments along Broad Street. They are dirty, empty and forlorn. And yet we are expected to vote them into an even deeper oblivion one onerous tax increase at a time? How sad that We The People would even contemplate such a thing! How about lowering our taxes since we are being forced to pay for services never rendered?
We The People have been lied to for way too long. It is time to wake up! See what is ripping us apart as a nation. Time to grasp the age-old method of warfare that is being thrust into our collective sides as a spear of division and lost dreams. It is literally being used to tear us apart. Time to come together, not just as neighbors and friends, but also as a nation. Torn apart we are easy to manipulate and control into the pit of weakness and despair. But together we are Americans! We must stick together. Best exemplified on President John F. Kennedy’s family yacht’s bell engraving: Where we go one, we go all. Truer words have never been etched on anything. We need to ring that bell! And proclaim freedom, liberty and wisdom across this great land!
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township