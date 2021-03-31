Your children’s teachers need you. They need your sense of fairness. They need you to read this letter, and not only read it, but in the end, take action for the sake of your children’s education.
The Redbank Valley Education Association, your local teachers’ union, has been attempting to negotiate a reasonable contract with your school board for more than two years without success. Time and time again, meeting after meeting, for 24 months now, our negotiation team has been met with disinterest, resistance, and a dismissive attitude for the negotiation process. Even after two years, the school board seems to have no sense of responsibility or urgency to secure a contract with its teachers. RVEA does not know what to do. We are at a loss. How can we make the board understand that its employees should have a fair contract for services rendered and sacrifices made?
In previous contracts, the teachers of the Redbank Valley School District, in good faith, have taken pay freezes and agreed to high-deductible health care plans in an effort to assist our district with a budget crisis. Our members have been furloughed, resulting in reduced educational programs and services for your children. Class sizes are larger; staffing is at an all-time low, and all employees of the district are feeling the burden of doing more and more each year to keep our district functioning.
The school board should now be in a position to negotiate a fair contract with its employees this year, especially with the ESSER, Elementary Secondary School Emergency Recovery, grant passed by Congress in December 2020. Redbank Valley School District is receiving $3.5 million in relief funds. Although these funds are to be used in limited ways, this grant will ultimately have a positive impact on the overall budget.
So, parents, please call your school board representative and express your support for a fair contract for school district employees. The teachers do not want to interrupt your children’s education to take a stand against the school board’s lack of effort on your behalf. The school board works for you and your children. Tell them to quit wasting time. Tell them to negotiate with good intentions — meeting with teachers in a manner that makes progress. Tell them you want the teachers in the classroom with your children without further interruptions this year — and every year.
LILA RUMMEL
On behalf of the
Redbank Valley Education Association
(Rummel is a member of the RVEA and Chief Negotiator on the Negotiation Committee.)